Barrett & Company Inc. Has $48,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 134.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Lam Research by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $82.83 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.29.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.72.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

