Barrett & Company Inc. Has $4.44 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Barrett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.24 and a one year high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

