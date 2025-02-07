Barclays Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $187.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.68.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE traded up $29.80 on Friday, hitting $202.37. 9,358,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $205.12.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 49.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. This represents a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,951 shares of company stock worth $5,174,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,188 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.