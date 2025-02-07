Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3,712.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 525.9% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $47.74 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $366.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

