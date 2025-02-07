Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 25.01%.

Azenta Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $54.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.10. Azenta has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $67.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AZTA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Marotta purchased 12,717 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.48 per share, with a total value of $502,067.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,681.76. This trade represents a 14.63 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Cornog acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,298. This represents a 554.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,423 shares of company stock worth $57,020. 10.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

