AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is RNC Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,908,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,253 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 3.5% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $66,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 114,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 78,898 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of AT&T by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 113,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.