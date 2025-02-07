ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 0.7% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 24.5% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 80 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its position in ASML by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

ASML Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $739.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $722.93 and a 200-day moving average of $769.66.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $1.5855 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.