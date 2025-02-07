ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ARM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ARM from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.17.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at $167.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.45 and its 200-day moving average is $139.80. The stock has a market cap of $175.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.12, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 4.56. ARM has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ARM will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ARM by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 14,351.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,670,000 after buying an additional 806,676 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ARM by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,279,000 after buying an additional 233,909 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,655,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARM by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 244,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

