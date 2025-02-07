Archer Investment Corp Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 28,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $61.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

