Archer Investment Corp Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,743 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $243.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.