Archer Investment Corp Sells 340 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAPR. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 41,623 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 755.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 30,381 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Seros Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS:UAPR opened at $31.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

