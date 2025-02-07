Archer Investment Corp Has $91,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.3% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $97.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

