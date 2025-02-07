Archer Investment Corp Has $127,000 Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in AAON were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,260,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,615,000 after acquiring an additional 150,207 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AAON by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,180,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AAON by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in AAON by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,866,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,310,000 after acquiring an additional 525,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,729,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,509,000 after acquiring an additional 151,540 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Performance

AAON opened at $114.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 0.87. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.28 and a 1 year high of $144.07.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Insider Activity

In other AAON news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $654,078.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,490.14. This trade represents a 49.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $4,621,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,488,868.85. This represents a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,329 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,726 over the last 90 days. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AAON

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.