Archer Investment Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

