Archer Investment Corp Buys 785 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 583.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 420.2% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.