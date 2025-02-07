AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24, Zacks reports. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 9.40%. AptarGroup updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.110-1.190 EPS.
AptarGroup Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of AptarGroup stock traded down $11.07 on Friday, hitting $145.38. 485,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $131.51 and a 12-month high of $178.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.88. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.59.
AptarGroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.
In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $162,752.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,977.84. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
AptarGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 10th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
AptarGroup Company Profile
AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.
