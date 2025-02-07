Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 102.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Andrew Peller Stock Up 2.3 %

ADW.A traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 123,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,959. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.73 million, a PE ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 0.75. Andrew Peller has a twelve month low of C$3.67 and a twelve month high of C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.07.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Ltd is a wine producing company. It is engaged in the production and marketing of wine and spirit products in Canada. Some of the company’s brands are Peller Estates, Trius Winery, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Calona Vineyards and many more. The Company owns and operates over 100 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store.

