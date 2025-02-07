Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 102.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Andrew Peller Stock Up 2.3 %
ADW.A traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 123,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,959. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.73 million, a PE ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 0.75. Andrew Peller has a twelve month low of C$3.67 and a twelve month high of C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.07.
Andrew Peller Company Profile
