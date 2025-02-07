Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 7th (AMRK, AMZN, F, ILMN, INSM, MAA, MKL, NBIX, NET, NVT)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 7th:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $43.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $235.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $247.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $92.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $161.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $154.00 to $148.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $86.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $135.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $48.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

