American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248,297 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,550 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,657,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,248,000 after buying an additional 417,578 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,186,000 after buying an additional 518,083 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,045,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,599,000 after buying an additional 548,650 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2348 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

