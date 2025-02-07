Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $129,015,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,535,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,646,000 after purchasing an additional 856,401 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 352.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,653,000 after acquiring an additional 507,643 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its position in shares of Roku by 470.2% in the third quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 540,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,359,000 after acquiring an additional 445,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,570,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,824,000 after buying an additional 244,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 10,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $766,248.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,620.60. This represents a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $2,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,100.32. This trade represents a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,912. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.42. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $99.80.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

