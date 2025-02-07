Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 692 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 7.8% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $822,973,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after buying an additional 4,694,299 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after buying an additional 3,717,053 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,022.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,418,000 after buying an additional 2,393,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,768,000 after buying an additional 2,376,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.77 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.86.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

