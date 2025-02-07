Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $235.50 and last traded at $236.10. Approximately 14,716,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 31,871,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.20.

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,026,212 shares of company stock worth $625,666,424 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

