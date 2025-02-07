Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Pivotal Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $9.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.31. The stock had a trading volume of 58,253,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,049,516. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.51 and its 200-day moving average is $200.30. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $619,497,843.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,056,461,944.50. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,026,212 shares of company stock valued at $625,666,424 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $4,270,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

