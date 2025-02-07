Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 8,120,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 3,481,637 shares.The stock last traded at $4.88 and had previously closed at $4.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMPS shares. B. Riley cut Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altus Power from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Altus Power Trading Down 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

The stock has a market cap of $782.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Altus Power by 11,326.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the third quarter worth $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

