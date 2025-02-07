Alliance Resource Partners Receives Imminent Danger Order at Hamilton Mine No. 1

On February 3, 2025, Alliance Resource Partners LP, through its operating subsidiary Hamilton County Coal, LLC, received an imminent danger order under Section 107(a) of the Mine Act at the Hamilton Mine No. 1. The order, issued by the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), followed the alleged detection of methane in or around both the tailgate bleeder entries and longwall face of Hamilton’s Headgate 8 longwall.

Precautionary measures were promptly taken with all equipment in the affected area being de-energized, and the section foreman actively addressing potential ventilation concerns. It was confirmed that corrective actions were underway, and fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the situation. The imminent danger order has since been terminated, and Hamilton reserves the right to pursue a judicial review of the order’s issuance.

This update was part of Alliance Resource Partners’ commitment to transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements related to mine safety.

In related news, as per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has authorized the filing of this report by its general partner, Alliance Resource Management GP, LLC. Cary P. Marshall, the Senior Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer of the organization, signed off on the report on February 7, 2025.

The company provided no additional financial statements or exhibits related to this matter in the filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

