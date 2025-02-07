Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.51 and last traded at $104.16. 25,161,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 20,519,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.13.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Trading Up 3.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.41. The firm has a market cap of $246.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 225.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.