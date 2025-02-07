Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.58, for a total transaction of $90,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 181,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,572,416.12. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $132.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.00 and its 200-day moving average is $130.28. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,635,000 after buying an additional 146,761 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after buying an additional 4,172,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,719,000 after buying an additional 84,348 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,360,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,272,000 after buying an additional 80,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.