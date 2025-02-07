Agriculture Stocks To Watch Today – February 04th

Apollo Global Management, Deere & Company, Vodafone Group Public, Chubb, Berry Global Group, Steel Dynamics, and Norfolk Southern are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the cultivation, processing, and distribution of agricultural products. These companies may be engaged in activities such as farming, livestock production, food processing, or agricultural equipment manufacturing. Investing in agriculture stocks provides exposure to the performance of the agricultural sector and allows investors to benefit from the global demand for food and agricultural products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $4.14 on Tuesday, reaching $162.98. 3,147,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.96 and a 200 day moving average of $143.80. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE stock traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $473.46. 503,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,084. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $444.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $485.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. 22,024,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,285,796. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of CB traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $272.97. The stock had a trading volume of 545,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.50. Chubb has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05.

Berry Global Group (BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

NYSE BERY traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.97. 1,726,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,595. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $73.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.40. The company had a trading volume of 904,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,422. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.39 and its 200 day moving average is $126.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $104.60 and a 12-month high of $155.56.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NSC stock traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $253.12. The company had a trading volume of 417,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,061. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $277.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.29.

