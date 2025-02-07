AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.480-2.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.1 billion-$14.1 billion.

AGC Stock Performance

ASGLY stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. AGC has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AGC had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 4.58%.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

