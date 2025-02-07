AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Announces Earnings Results

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. AGC had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. AGC updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.480-2.480 EPS.
AGC Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGLY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,905. AGC has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.
AGC Company Profile
