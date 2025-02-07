AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Announces Earnings Results

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. AGC had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. AGC updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.480-2.480 EPS.

AGC Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGLY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,905. AGC has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

