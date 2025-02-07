Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Acadian Asset Management stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.18. 131,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,564. Acadian Asset Management has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $939.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.27. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 7,606.72% and a net margin of 13.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadian Asset Management will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

