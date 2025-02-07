Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 154,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 186,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Abcourt Mines Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

