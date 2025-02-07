A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at DA Davidson

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by DA Davidson from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,632. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 65,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.