A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.57%.
AMRK opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of -0.02. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.66.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
