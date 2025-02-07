A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.57%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

AMRK opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of -0.02. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

View Our Latest Report on AMRK

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.