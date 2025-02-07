750 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Bought by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 750 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,099,746 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $160,893,000 after buying an additional 373,730 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 858,840 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,484,000 after purchasing an additional 319,335 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8,503.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 318,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 314,388 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $40,154,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 983.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $36,993,000 after purchasing an additional 234,098 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.24.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total value of $164,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,021.20. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,819.05. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $3,562,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $132.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 14.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.54%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

