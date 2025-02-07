3,752 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by SMART Wealth LLC

SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 57,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR opened at $151.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.14. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $134.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

