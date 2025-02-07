2,187 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 39.0% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $2,691,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 31.3% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 20.2% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $386.71 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $242.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $17.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.22.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.46, for a total transaction of $91,514.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,610.90. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 375 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.50, for a total value of $134,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,916.50. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,280 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,190. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

