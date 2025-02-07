14,449 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Acquired by Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.69 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.14.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

