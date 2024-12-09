Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,988,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246,383 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.94% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $179,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,441,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,585,000 after buying an additional 2,119,777 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,619,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,161,000 after acquiring an additional 868,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 37.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,000 after acquiring an additional 465,701 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,801,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,645,000 after acquiring an additional 346,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $10,947,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $4,779,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,242,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,333,392.61. This represents a 5.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 4,070 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $159,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,443.80. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,088 shares of company stock worth $7,884,883 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $40.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

