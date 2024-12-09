Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZVRA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 292.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 42,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 129,600 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 52,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

ZVRA opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. Zevra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.97.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.25). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 159.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

