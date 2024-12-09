Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,140 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,452,000 after buying an additional 206,105 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 642.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $3,342,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 169.9% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.29.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $129.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.54. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.61 and a 1-year high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.23). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Stories

