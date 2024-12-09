Zacks Investment Management Takes $4.86 Million Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 43,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Veralto in the third quarter valued at $558,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Veralto by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Veralto by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 523,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Veralto by 420.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 145,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after buying an additional 117,501 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,841.90. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $77,388.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,601.83. The trade was a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,017 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $106.53 on Monday. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

