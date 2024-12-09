Zacks Investment Management Sells 1,142 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,090 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,189,000 after buying an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after acquiring an additional 84,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $412.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $290.60 and a 12-month high of $413.04. The stock has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

