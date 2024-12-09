Zacks Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 4,167,726.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 958,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,716,000 after buying an additional 958,577 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 134,092 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,680,000 after acquiring an additional 122,017 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 50.2% during the second quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 232,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after purchasing an additional 77,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth about $6,735,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $151.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.28 and its 200 day moving average is $135.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.04. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.58 and a 1-year high of $169.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.91. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MATX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $497,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,929.87. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $934,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,898 shares in the company, valued at $30,043,710.36. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,145 shares of company stock worth $2,513,455 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

