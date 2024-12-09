Zacks Investment Management Makes New $4.55 Million Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 82,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.06% of Smartsheet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE SMAR opened at $56.07 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.63.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $56.50 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $180,656.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,529 shares in the company, valued at $684,432.11. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 588,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. This represents a 3.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,194 shares of company stock worth $2,248,098 in the last ninety days. 4.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

