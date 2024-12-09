Zacks Investment Management Increases Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRM. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Perimeter Solutions by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

NYSE PRM opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.22). Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $288.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Haitham Khouri sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,181,367.45. This trade represents a 15.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy Britt Cool sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $640,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,881.69. This trade represents a 22.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,197. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

