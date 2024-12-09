Zacks Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,319,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Textron by 20.0% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,549,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,096,000 after buying an additional 258,778 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 18.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,608,000 after buying an additional 231,173 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth $19,748,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 101,299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 166,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after buying an additional 166,131 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TXT opened at $82.66 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.70 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. Textron’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Textron

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.