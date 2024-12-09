Zacks Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,749 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,165,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,552,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 134,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 188,950 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $859.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.52. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 20.68 and a quick ratio of 20.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

