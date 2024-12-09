Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,668 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 14.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,964,000 after buying an additional 721,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 21.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,215,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,623,000 after acquiring an additional 734,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,402,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,296 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,685,000 after acquiring an additional 517,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $57.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). Etsy had a net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Etsy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $39,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,477.50. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock worth $261,888 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Etsy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Etsy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.71.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

