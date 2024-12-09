Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,987,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,717 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,531,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,435 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,429,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,031,000 after acquiring an additional 835,904 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,234,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,064,000 after purchasing an additional 669,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $38.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.59. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

